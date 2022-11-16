Skip to Content
November 16, 2022 8:06 PM
Published 5:29 PM

Holstege retakes lead over Wallis in State Assembly race

Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis
Update: 7:45 PM

Christy Holstege has retaken the lead over Greg Wallis after Riverside County released its election results.

The 47th State Assembly district will represent parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Wallis gained a slight lead when San Bernardino County released its results, however, Holstege retook it when Riverside County updates its vote count.

After Riverside County's update Wednesday evening, Holstege leads by 1,239 votes.

Election results as of 11/16/22 (Includes both San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Original Report 5:30 PM

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly.

Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night.

Results on 11/08/22

However, Wallis took the lead in the race for the first time on Wednesday, a week after election day.

Election results as of 11/15/22

The 47th State Assembly district covers San Bernardino and Riverside counties. San Bernardino County's latest election results were released at 4:00, however, Riverside County will not release its results until 6:00 p.m.

