Will Rollins concedes to Ken Calvert in 41st Congressional District race

Will Rollins conceded to Congressman Ken Calvert in the race for 41st Congressional District.

Rollins made the announcement on social media Monday just before 5:00 p.m. He noted he called Calvert to offer his congratulations.

Major outlets had projected Calvert as the winner of the race last week. Calvert was leading by over 10,000 votes as of this weekend.

Calvert was actually down by over 10,000 votes when the initial results were released on election night. However, over the next couple of days, he slowly chipped away at Rollins' lead. Calvert took the lead on Nov. 10 and never trailed again.

