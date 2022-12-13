Rita Lamb sworn in as new Cathedral City Mayor

Rita Lamb is the new mayor of Cathedral City. She was sworn in to office during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Lamb was elected to the city council on Aug. 27, 2019 in a Special Election called after the passing of then-Mayor Greg Pettis. The vote-by-mail only election was held to determine who will finish out Pettis's term, which was up in Nov. 2020. Lamb won a close race that came down to just 39 votes.

She was re-elected for a new term next November.

Lamb previously served as an elementary school principal for much of her career and received high honors, such as “Principal of the Year” by the Desert Sands Unified School District. Prior to retiring in 2014, she served as principal in the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Lamb will serve as mayor of Cathedral City for one year before it rotates to the Mayor Pro Tem which will be recently re-elected City Councilmember Mark Carnevale.

Carnevale along with re-elected Councilmembers Ernesto Gutierrez and Raymond Gregory took the oath of office on Tuesday as well.

New City Treasurer Greg Jackson was also sworn into office.