LGBTQ+ History and Archives of the Desert Seeks Interview Subject Nominations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs-based LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert is seeking interview subjects today as part of its "Oral Histories Project."

Selected nominees will undergo an initial screening before scheduling a recording session at KGAY radio studios or remotely, the community-based archive said Tuesday evening.

This project, spearheaded by a subcommittee led by KGAY CEO Brad Fuhr, seeks to "capture and preserve the oral histories of the community which are a vital part of the history of the Greater Palm Springs area."

"Through our efforts to uncover and share LGBTQ+ history, we aim to illuminate the stories and experiences of those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights, fostering empathy and understanding while working towards a future where everyone can flourish, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,'' said Archives co-founder David Gray. "Our ultimate goal is to create a society that embraces equality and justice, nurturing empathy and compassion, contributing to a more inclusive world."

Local residents can nominate themselves or others by visiting lgbtqpshistory.org/nomination-for-oral-histories-project.