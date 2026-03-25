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Pride

Cathedral City’s LGBT+ Days Pride celebration had record-breaking attendance

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:06 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Planning was underway today for next year's Cathedral City LGBT+ Days after this year's Pride celebration drew record-breaking attendance and had a significant increase in vendor sales.   

"This 10th anniversary wasn't just a celebration of how far we've come, but a blueprint for where we are going,'' Montage Events Marketing Manager Michael Westman said in a statement. "From the CommUNITY Strong Walk to the record-breaking festival attendance, the support from our sponsors like
Agua Caliente Casinos and DAP Health has been transformative."  

The event drew more than 12,000 people to the downtown area from March 6-8. The attendance figure was a result of numerous activities, including the inaugural CommUNITY Strong Walk, the Pride drone show and the bed race and parade.  

This year's celebration, under the theme of CommUNITY Strong, was headlined by ``American Idol'' alum David Archuleta, who performed at the city's community amphitheater.

Local merchants reported an increase in sales during the event, with 60% comprising local residents, 20% Southern California visitors and another 20% out-of-state or international guests.

Officials said the 11th iteration will try to include an expansion to the artisan vendor marketplace, secure new world-class headliners and further enhance the guest experience.

Article Topic Follows: Pride

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