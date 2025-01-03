Best moments from the Red Carpet: Festival Chairman Nachhattar Chandi
LIVE ON THE RED CARPET: Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Festival Chairman and Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools
LIVE ON THE RED CARPET: Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Festival Chairman and Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.