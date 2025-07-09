Fallout from Rite-Aid closures hits Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) A News Channel 3 viewer reached out to report long wait times and what he described as a "hostile environment" while picking up a prescription at the Walgreens on Palm Drive.

When News Channel 3 visited the store, we witnessed another frustrated customer confronting management over the delays. Store staff said they’re overwhelmed, and now we’re learning why.

Following the recent closure of the city’s Rite Aid pharmacy, only two retail pharmacies remain in Desert Hot Springs—creating longer lines and higher patient volume.

Customer Phillip Marshall told News Channel 3 he waited nearly an hour and saw elderly and disabled people struggling in line.

In response, Walgreens confirmed they’re taking action. In a statement to News Channel 3, Walgreens said:

"Walgreens remains committed to ensuring patients in Desert Hot Springs and throughout the Coachella Valley have continued access to trusted, high-quality pharmacy and healthcare services. While we have recently seen an increase in patient volume amid Rite Aid closures, we are taking steps to respond and enhance the patient experience. We are deploying additional Walgreens team members from across the region and country to assist at the Desert Hot Springs store, extending staff working hours (including on holidays), and expanding centralized services to reduce administrative tasks for our pharmacists."

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates.