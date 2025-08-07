Local organizations recognize men, women of U.S. Armed Forces in Purple Heart Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Purple Heart Day honors the men and women of the Untied States Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed in combat.

The Purple Heart was originally established in 1782 by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit, and is one of the oldest and most respected military decorations still in use. The Palm Springs Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association said it's "a symbol of courage, resilience, and dedication beyond self."

