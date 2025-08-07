Skip to Content
Local organizations recognize men, women of U.S. Armed Forces in Purple Heart Day

U.S. Air Force / Master Sgt. Jerry Morrison
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Purple Heart Day honors the men and women of the Untied States Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed in combat. 

The Purple Heart was originally established in 1782 by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit, and is one of the oldest and most respected military decorations still in use. The Palm Springs Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association said it's "a symbol of courage, resilience, and dedication beyond self."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on the importance of the day of honor. 

Garrett Hottle

