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Routine vehicle check leads deputies to dead woman, man arrested in Twentynine Palms

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Published 10:23 AM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) A routine vehicle check in Twentynine Palms led deputies to a homicide investigation after they discovered a woman dead inside a home and two children alone inside.

The investigation began at 8:03 a.m. Friday, when San Bernardino County deputies responded to a vehicle check involving a Toyota Tacoma blocking a gate at a fire station in the 6500 block of Adobe Road.

During the investigation, deputies were led to a residence in the 74900 block of Aladdin Drive, where they found two unsupervised children inside the home.

Deputies searched the residence and discovered the children’s mother, Jessica Nicole Phillips, 34, dead in the garage.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

At about 10:40 a.m., deputies located the children’s father, Isaac Matthew Angel, 34, walking near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Araby Avenue.

Angel was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into custody without bail, according to jail records. Booking records show he is currently being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

According to jail records, Angel faces a charge of murder under California Penal Code 187(a) and is scheduled to appear in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Article Topic Follows: News Tips
Fire station
Isaac Matthew Angel
Jessica Nicole Phillips
KESQ
San Bernardino County deputies
Toyota Tacoma
Two children

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Garrett Hottle

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