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Palm Springs fire chief honored for actions after clinic explosion, among Inland Empire heroes

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Published 10:07 AM

ONTARIO, Calif. (KESQ) A Palm Springs firefighter is being recognized for his role in responding to a high-risk explosion at a local fertility clinic, as part of this year’s Inland Empire Heroes Awards.

Deputy Fire Chief Gregory Lyle is among 10 honorees selected by the American Red Cross for acts of courage and service across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

According to the Red Cross, Lyle responded to a 2025 explosion at the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs, where a vehicle-borne explosive device detonated in the clinic’s parking lot.

Fire crews initially worked to put out flames and evacuate the area, but concerns about a possible secondary device forced responders to pull back.

At that point, Lyle and an FBI bomb technician volunteered to re-enter the damaged building to address a critical issue preserving embryos stored inside.

The Red Cross says the pair navigated the heavily damaged structure, located cryogenic tanks and worked to restore power, ultimately helping protect the embryos.

Lyle is being honored Tuesday at the Ontario Convention Center, where the Red Cross will recognize individuals it says have helped save lives and strengthen communities throughout the Inland Empire.

Other honorees include two San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies credited with rescuing a woman from a burning Victorville home, a Temecula CAL FIRE division chief who helped evacuate a man and his dog during a wildfire, and a San Bernardino County emergency services coordinator who developed improved evacuation mapping technology.

The awards also highlight community efforts, including a Palm Springs police captain recognized for leading blood donation drives, a San Bernardino man credited with saving a crash victim by applying a tourniquet, and a 13-year-old Yucaipa boy honored for volunteer work supporting seniors, unhoused individuals and animals.

Red Cross officials say the annual event is meant to spotlight “ordinary people who have shown extraordinary courage,” often in life-or-death situations.

The ceremony begins at noon, with award presentations scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: News Tips
American Red Cross
FBI bomb technician
Gregory Lyle
Inland Empire Heroes Awards
KESQ
Ontario Convention Center
palm springs
Riverside
San Bernardino

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Garrett Hottle

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