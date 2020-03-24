OPEN 4 BIZ: Sherman’s Deli offers popular menu by takeout

Shop

With Governor Newsom's stay-at-home order, we are in uncharted waters now, with ghost town streets and dark storefronts across the Coachella Valley.



But some businesses do remain open; many are essential to keeping our society running. But some that are open are struggling, with severely-reduced sales and forced layoffs. Our new segment aims to highlights some of these open businesses so that KESQ can be a community partner during these uncertain times.



In our first "Open 4 Biz" spotlight, morning anchor Angela Chen takes us to Sherman's Deli, where once-bustling booths are now barren --- something the owners haven't seen in a long time. But while the shut down is new, the menu remains the same, offering the popular Grilled Reubens and latkas that's made the deli popular since 1965.

Sherman's Deli's new hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and online ordering is available. Check out the menu.