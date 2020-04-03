OPEN FOR BIZ: Mario’s Italian Cafe pledges to feed 1,000 people in need during pandemic

Shop

Mario's Italian Cafe is offering its full menu by takeout during California's stay-at-home order.

Morning anchor Angela Chen checked in on Mario's to see how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt sales and to remind people of the hearty dishes that have made Mario's a popular place to dine for the past 47 years. During this time, Mario's has pledged to feed 1,000 people in need each week as the loss of jobs and need for public assistance skyrocket.