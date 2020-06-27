CIF establishes physical examination waiver for fall sports

Sports

The California Interscholastic Federation has established a physical examination waiver for Fall 2020 sports. Due to potential delays because of COVID-19, the CIF has extended the deadline for 30 days after the first day of practice for the sport. This waiver will only apply to student athletes who have a physical examination on file at their school from the 2019-2020 year. For incoming freshmen and transfer students, a parent or guardian can also provide this record to school administration.

Here is the full CIF statement regarding the physical waiver: