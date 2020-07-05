Senior football players grapple with uncertain season

Sports

Until CIF makes an official decision on the 2020-2021 high school sports seasons schedules, which is expected before July 20, coaches and players are stuck in limbo.

Time is of the essence, especially for football teams to physically prepare for a season this fall if the schedule does go ahead as usual.

For the athletes who have been playing sports their entire lives, senior year is supposed to be the pinnacle. Now, the Class of 2021 is grappling with the disruption and potential loss of their final season.

"It's just a lot of emotions that have been building up because I'm just excited for the season, I just want it to happen already," said Patrick Zamora, a senior football player at Indio High School. "I've been playing sports my whole life, so if I don't get to have a senior year it's going to be a little sad because, like I said, I've been playing sports my whole life. My whole life has been based on sports so that's really all I know."

"Football has done so much for me and it helped me so much, and I can't imagine my senior season without football, so it's been heartbreaking a little bit," said Henry Lopez, a senior football player at Xavier Prep. "Having fun, going out there and putting the pads on with my friends and just telling each other we've got our backs, and just missing all that."