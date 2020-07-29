Desert Chapel names former DI quarterback Tim Brasic as athletic director

Sports

Former Division I football player Tim Brasic has been named the new athletic director at Desert Chapel Christian School in Palm Springs. Brasic is a pastor, who played quarterback at the University of Illinois from 2002 to 2006. Starting in his final two seasons.

Brasic said he's excited to bring his experience in athletics to Desert Chapel.

"Sports and life has a lot of similarities. In sports, you get knocked down, but it's about getting up," Brasic said. "Life will knock you down, but guess what? You've got to get back up. As long as you keep getting back up and keep fighting the good fight of faith, you're going to be ok. So I'm excited to share with you guys and look forward to all that God's going to do here at Desert Chapel Christian School."

He has a vision that includes high level competition from the sports programs, but most importantly encouraging and developing strong character in the students.

"I first and foremost want to raise up young men and women of God to be student athletes and to pour truth into them, so that they can be raised up to bring a change," Brasic said. "I want to spread seeds of hope and of love, because as you know, this world so desperately needs them."