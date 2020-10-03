Pac-12 announces revised football schedule

Sports

The Pac-12 Conference announced its revised seven-game Conference-only schedule Saturday morning.

The season kicks off November 7 and ends with the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday, December 18.

Each team will play five in-division games and one divisional crossover. The Pac-12 is divided into North and South divisions.

No. 14 Oregon is the only ranked team in the conference. USC will not play the Ducks unless it is for the Conference title. UCLA, however, plays at Oregon in Week 3.

USC and UCLA will faceoff for the Victory Bell in Week 6. The game is set for December 12 at the Rose Bowl.