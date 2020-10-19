Local fans react to Dodgers World Series birth

Sports

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Dodger fans as they watched their team come back from a 3-1 deficit in the National League Championship Series, and trailing twice in Game 7 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers clinched the National League pennant with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Now, for the third time in four years, the Dodgers have a chance to win their first World Championship since 1988.

Head of School at Palm Valley School, Dr. Steven Sherman, is a huge Dodger fan. He was, of course watching closely Sunday night.

"Bellinger's home run in the seventh inning," he said was his favorite moment. "I think I leapt up off the couch and screamed. That was amazing!"

He also credited the Dodgers defensive performance.

Once the final out was registered, Sherman says he thinks he texted all the contacts in his phone.

"I love to see the Dodgers in the big show. I kind of expected it and they met expectations, so it's been rocky and emotional, but it's where they need to be and I think they're going to come out on top," he said.

Other local Dodger fans shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Amazing but also nervous. We need that champion — Marco Enriquez (@marquis0124) October 19, 2020