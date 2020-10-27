Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988

Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done it! They have won their first World Series since 1988!

'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

Congratulations @Dodgers — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers survived a close competitive Game 6 against a Tampa Bay Rays squad desperate to stave off elimination. In the end, LA won the game 3-1.

Things got off to a rocky start for the Dodgers, with rookie pitcher Tony Gonsolin giving up an early home run in a shaky start. Gonsolin was pulled in the 2nd inning. His start was sure to trouble the nerves of many Dodger faithful. It was made even worse by a dominant performance from Blake Snell of the Rays, but as we've seen so many times during the course of this postseason, you can't count out the boys in blue.

The Dodgers were down 1-0 since the 1st inning, but that all changed in the bottom of the 6th thanks to a wild pitch that drove in the tying run. A fielder's choice drove in another run the very next pitch.

Mookie Betts, the big off-season acquisition, helped seal the deal in the bottom of the 8th with a solo home run.

It's been a long 32-year wait for the Dodgers and their fans. The team has had to deal with postseason hearthbreak dating back to the 90s, an ownership divorce that caused a divorce, and of course the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

But they've overcome all of that and now sit atop the baseball world finally hoisting up the Commissioner's Trophy

Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series.

A little bit of a weird note. Justin Turner was pulled in the middle game after he found out he tested positive for coronavirus.

Justin Turner came out of the game because of a positive test for COVID-19, per Fox. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 28, 2020