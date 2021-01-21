American Express: With no spectators, PGA West homeowners have best seat in the house

Sports

When the golf course is your backyard, life is good. That's the case for many homeowners at PGA West in La Quinta this weekend.

The American Express announced in November that there would be no ticketed spectators at this year's tournament due to state and county health guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

That means the only people who are able to watch the action live are those who live right on the golf course.

During Wednesday's Charity Challenge, homeowners were seen watching play from their backyards, typically a view that would be blocked by the crowds.

