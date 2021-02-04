Local baseball coach turns loss into legacy

Sports

The coronavirus hits close to home for College of the Desert baseball coach Sam DiMatteo. In January, DiMatteo lost his father.

Family and friends rallied around him by sending donations to DiMatteo's foundation called the SD Project in his father's honor.

The SD Project is a non-profit organization that supports at-risk youth by providing them with sports equipment that they otherwise might not have access to.

The donations went to support a local Coachella Valley boy named Andrew.

"All of the donations you guys sent me as a tribute to my Dad, We donated to Andrew from the Coachella Valley who lost his father a little over a year ago. This will help his mother pay for new equipment and his baseball fees in the future. My dad would have loved this. Thank you guys," DiMatteo wrote on his Instagram.

