High school sports competitions are back! First XC meet on Friday

After nearly a year, high school sports are officially back in the Coachella Valley!

Desert Sands Unified School District sent out the following information about the start of cross country competition this upcoming Friday:

"Based on the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF), cross country competitions for Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) will begin on Friday, February 12, between Shadow Hills High School and Indio High School at Indio. Time has yet to be determined but will be provided as soon as possible. We will be adhering to all CDPH guidelines as we remain in the purple tier. A DSUSD schedule of cross country events will be forthcoming."

Rules include:

Runners will be spread out 6 feet from one another at the start of each race

Coaches and volunteers must wear face coverings at all times

Athletes must wear face coverings at the competition at all times, except when actually competing

No sharing of water bottles or equipment

Athletes, coaches and other volunteers will get temperatures checked prior to entering

Details as to whether any fans, like parents, will be able to attend the meet are still being worked out.

Cross country is currently the only sport in the "fall" season allowed under the purple tier.

This story will continue to be updated.