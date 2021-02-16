Student-Athlete of the Week – Kyle Maurerman

Sports

Kyle Mauerman has played soccer, baseball, golf, basketball and now cross country for Palm Valley School.

He even went as far as to playing golf and baseball in the same season. At one point, he had played a game nearly every day for three straight weeks.

“I probably won’t move on and play sports in college and stuff, so I’m just, kind of, trying to take advantage of everything I can do right now,” Mauerman said.

“It takes also a lot of adaptability to be able to go from a baseball swing and then turning around a couple days later having a golf match,” said Palm Valley baseball and cross country coach Wes Williams.

“I’d say I’m hard-working. I’m tough. I don’t ever give up really,” Mauerman said.

In addition to his own busy schedule, Mauerman helped coach the middle school football team and he spends time volunteering at animal shelters alongside his grandparents.

“I love animals, it’s kind of weird because I’m a hunter and everything,” he said.

Mauerman’s family roots are in Washington. That’s where he spends his summers, outdoors, hunting and fishing.

“If you’re going to be a good hunter or fisherman, you have to be patient, you have to be resilient, and you have to be dedicated and you have to work hard at the craft, and he does all of those things,” Williams said.

Those skills then translate to all of his sports.

“If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do the best I can possibly do at it,” Mauerman said.

“No matter what sport he’s doing, he’s just a very competitive person and he wants to win,” said Williams.

A true student-athlete, Mauerman excels in the classroom, with a GPA above 4.0. He’s planning to go back to the Pacific Northwest for college and major in some form of environmental science.