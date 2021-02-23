Student-Athlete of the Week – Frida Rodriguez

Sports

Frida Rodriguez is the reigning Desert Valley League Champion and captain of the Coachella Valley girls golf team. But, all of that almost never happened.

Rodriguez came into high school wanting to focus on her high-level academics. When she didn’t show up to the first golf team meeting, her best friend stepped in.

“She was like, ‘Hey! I know you’re not backing down now, so you better get your butt over here. I don’t tell her a lot, so it’s going to be embarrassing but I’m very thankful for it,” Rodriguez said.

While it wasn’t always easy, Rodriguez said the support of her coach, friends and most importantly family is the reason for her success.

“They really helped shape who I am, and really just helped me strive to become better,” she said.

“She has just such a positive attitude. Like, she doesn’t get flustered when she has a bad hole or she’s having a bad round going. She focuses and pulls it out and she just plays with such a confidence," said Coachella Valley golf coach Armando Escobedo.

Rodriguez said being a big sister has taught her how to be a leader.

“Most of the girls on the team, I like to get to know them personally because I think that’s what sets our golf team apart from the other sports. It’s that we’re really close knit,” she said.

Rodriguez is in the top of her class and she’s involved in multiple organizations on campus.

One being the Student Advisory Panel, where she works to better her school. She is most proud of the recognition the group has given to the school’s workers.

She sees herself becoming an educator in the future.

“She’s just so motivated when she wants to do something, she puts her mind to it and it gets done. And that rubs off on the whole team, because she works so hard, that she makes the other girls that are out there work just as hard as she does,” Escobedo said.

Rodriguez hopes to play golf in college and beyond.