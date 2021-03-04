Settlement could allow return of all youth sports in CA, including indoor play

Sports

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - Organizers of the 'Let Them Play' announced a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against the County of San Diego, The State Department of Health and Governor Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit was spearheaded by Scripps Ranch High School football coach Marlon Gardinera on behalf of his son.

The settlement allows all high school sports to resume in California. All players and sports will follow protocols put in place for college and professional sports.

The settlement also includes assistance for school districts regarding testing. Coach Marlon Gardinera announced that there will be no out-of-pocket costs. Originally Governor Newsom said all sports testing would be provided, He since walked that statement back and said the state is only providing tests for football, water polo and rugby. However, the group has found a partnership to get all the testing that is needed.

The Assistant Commissioner of CIF Southern Section Thom Simmons said in a statement to News Channel 3:

It is our understanding that the California Department of Public Health ("CDPH") will be updating its Youth Sports Guidance based on a settlement agreement reached in a litigation matter pending in San Diego County. It is further our understanding that the settlement agreement is not yet available for review. We are therefore reserving comment on the terms of the agreement until it is finalized. Until such time, it is our understanding that the current CDPH Youth Sports Guidance remains in effect pending the publication of any updated CDPH guidance. Thom Simmons, Assistant Commissioner of CIF Southern Section

Outdoor high school sports, including football, were approved to play earlier this week in Riverside County.

Sports reporter Taylor Begley is working on finding out the latest on these developments and will have a full report on News Channel 3 at 5:00 and 6:00 tonight.