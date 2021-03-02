Outdoor high school sports in Riverside County, including football, approved to play

News

It's go time! High school sports are finally back.

Following Tuesday's updated COVID-19 case-rates in Riverside County, outdoor local high school sports have been approved to play, ending a lengthy layoff that has sidelined local student-athletes.

As we've been reporting, 14 was the magic number. The threshold was 14 coronavirus cases or less per 100,000 people to allow for local prep/youth sports to return.

https://kesq.com/news/california/2021/02/19/ca-all-youth-sports-ok-when-covid-19-case-rate-is-at-or-below-14-per-100000-people/

As of Tuesday, March 2nd, the case-rate is 10.9 per 100,000 people, meaning local outdoor prep/youth sports have permission to compete.

FINALLY, FOOTBALL

As for high school football, this ends a 15-month pause from competition due to the ongoing pandemic. Our last local high school football game was mid-November of 2019.

Thankfully, here in March of 2021, we will have a season, albeit shortened and in the Spring. This unprecedented season will consist of a five-game schedule that must end by April 17 per CIF-SS calendar guidelines. Additionally, CIF-SS says that teams must practice for 14 days prior to any games.

So, with all that information, here's a projected timeline with a drafted schedule for the Desert Empire League. This was put together by DEL athletic directors in advance, hoping a season would eventually happen.

PERMISSION, PAPERWORK, PRACTICE!

Tuesday, March 2 - Approval to return to play

- Approval to return to play Wednesday, March 3 - First practice

- First practice Friday, March 5 - First practice in full pads

WHAT TIME IS IT? GAME TIME!

Friday, March 19 - GAME 1 Palm Springs at Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep, Shadow Hills at La Quinta

- GAME 1 Friday, March 26 - GAME 2 Palm Desert at Shadow Hills, La Quinta at Rancho Mirage, Xavier Prep at Palm Springs

- GAME 2 Friday, April 2 - GAME 3 Palm Desert at Xavier Prep (Cook Street Rivalry), Shadow Hills at Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs at La Quinta (Mike Gates Game)

- GAME 3 Friday, April 9 - GAME 4 Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert, Xavier Prep at La Quinta, Shadow Hills at Palm Springs

- GAME 4 Friday, April 16 - GAME 5 La Quinta at Palm Desert (Flag Game), Rancho Mirage at Palm Springs (Ramon Road Rivalry), Xavier Prep at Shadow Hills

- GAME 5

This format works particularly well for DEL schools since there are six teams, allowing for every team to play each other once.

In regards to Desert Valley League (DVL) schools, we will see what is decided since their league is made up of 8 teams.

However, MUSD approved a return to play for 29 Palms and Yucca Valley on Monday night, meaning we could see others join soon.

As a side note, sources tell KESQ that a 6-team league made up of Coachella Valley, Indio, Cathedral City, DHS, Yucca Valley, and 29 Palms is a possibility. The two DVL schools excluded from this are Desert Mirage and Banning who may not participate in playing football.

OTHER OUTDOOR SPORTS

Football is not the only sport. We know that. Other outdoor sports are also allowed to happen, with cross-country already having held a few local meets.

https://kesq.com/sports/2021/02/26/local-athletes-compete-again-high-schools-prepare-for-more-sports-to-return/

Here's a list of other sports approved for play:

Cross-Country - active since February 12, season ends March 27

- active since February 12, season ends March 27 Girls tennis - dual meets allowed as of February 22

- dual meets allowed as of February 22 Boys tennis - dual meets allowed as of March 1

- dual meets allowed as of March 1 Soccer - approved for play on Tuesday, March 2

- approved for play on Tuesday, March 2 Baseball - can start March 19 if case rates are below 14 per 100,000

- can start March 19 if case rates are below 14 per 100,000 Softball - can start March 19 if case rates are below 14 per 100,000

- can start March 19 if case rates are below 14 per 100,000 Swimming - dual meets allowed as of March 13

- dual meets allowed as of March 13 Golf - dual meets allowed as of March 20

- dual meets allowed as of March 20 Track and field - dual meets only allowed as of March 20

AND INDOOR?

Indoor sports, because of the closed environment, are at a natural disadvantage for returning to play. However, if cases continue to drop, we could see sports such as basketball, wrestling and volleyball be able to play.

There have also been some thoughts in trying to move these sports outdoors. We will keep you updated if any of that comes to fruition. Unfortunately though, as of now, indoor sports are not allowed until we're in the yellow tier.

