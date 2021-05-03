Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:12 PM

Monday 5/3: Rancho Mirage boys basketball wins thriller over La Quinta, CIF-SS approves Track & Field Championships

Desert Empire League Boys Basketball:

Rancho Mirage def. La Quinta 72-69.

The two top teams, Shadow Hills and Palm Desert, were set to face off until a positive coronavirus test sidelined the Knights program. Shadow Hills is still in its 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Track & Field:

CIF Southern Section approved Track & Field Championships. Prelims are set for Saturday, June 5 and Finals on Saturday, June 12. Spectators will be allowed in accordance with state and county health guidelines.

https://twitter.com/CIFSS/status/1389248391641583622
Local Sports Headlines

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content