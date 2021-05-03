Monday 5/3: Rancho Mirage boys basketball wins thriller over La Quinta, CIF-SS approves Track & Field Championships
Desert Empire League Boys Basketball:
Rancho Mirage def. La Quinta 72-69.
The two top teams, Shadow Hills and Palm Desert, were set to face off until a positive coronavirus test sidelined the Knights program. Shadow Hills is still in its 10-day mandatory quarantine.
Track & Field:
CIF Southern Section approved Track & Field Championships. Prelims are set for Saturday, June 5 and Finals on Saturday, June 12. Spectators will be allowed in accordance with state and county health guidelines.
