Palm Springs Power to return in 2021 after missing 2020 season due to coronavirus

Sports

The Power is on.

The Palm Springs Power baseball will be having a season this summer after missing the 2020 season due to coronavirus. Opening Day is set for Friday, June 11.

News Channel 3 sports reporter Taylor Begley plans to speak with The Power today to find out more details about what this comeback season is expected to look like. Tune in to News Channel 3 First at 10 on FOX 11 and News Channel 3 at 11 p.m. for the story!