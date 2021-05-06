Shadow Hills JV baseball team in quarantine

Sports

Another Shadow Hills High School sports team is in quarantine due to coronavirus health and safety protocols.

According to Desert Sands Unified School District spokesperson Mary Perry, "The Shadow Hills junior varsity baseball team has been placed in quarantine per direction from the county health department."

News Channel 3 received reports that there were positive cases within the team, though exact details have not been disclosed.

The Knights varsity basketball team is also in quarantine until Monday due to a positive coronavirus case within the program.

Teams in quarantine are not allowed to practice, condition or compete for a minimum of 10 days.