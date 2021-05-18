Student-Athlete of the Week – Loren Beamon

Sports

Dancing and dribbling - Loren is always Beamon with positivity when he’s out on the court.

“I find success by just being myself. I try to just be the best person I can be everywhere and in every aspect of life,” Desert Hot Springs basketball captain Loren Beamon said.

((Justin Flores - DHS boys basketball coach))

“Kids gravitated towards him because he was just so positive," said Justin Flores, the Golden Eagles' head basketball coach. "Honestly, he’s like a coach’s dream.”

Beamon transferred to Desert Hot Springs from Atlanta his sophomore year with a chip on his shoulder.

“The teams that I played for, they kind of overlooked me and I feel like the talent I had, they didn’t really see that,” he said.

He said his struggles taught him about life both on and off the court.

“Life throws curveballs at you all the time and it’s uncontrollable, you can’t stop them from coming, so the best way you can handle things like that is just take those punches, get up and keep moving,” Beamon said.

Beamon’s talent and leadership qualities were appreciated right away by the Golden Eagles.

“From the get go, he just fit right in with the culture we were setting within the program.” “And Loren is definitely that one who we try to groom here at DHS,” Flores said.

Beamon wants to be a businessman, that’s what he plans to study in college. But he also wants to play basketball.

“If I could play in the NBA… that’s always been a dream of mine,” he said.

Right now Beamon is unsigned, but he’s been overlooked before.

“I just buckle down and lock in and focus on the greater goal. It’s not to stay there, it’s to elevate,” Beamon said.