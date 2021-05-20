Thursday 5/20: DEL swimming and golf, Indio baseball clinches DVL title, CIF tennis

Sports

Desert Empire League Swimming:

La Quinta High School hosted a DEL swim meet with athletes from all six schools competing. Some of the top performances included new DEL records set by a pair of Palm Desert teammates. Junior Matthew Loreno set records in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke. PD sophomore Lucas Brunette set the record for the 200-yard freestyle. On the girls side, Emmi Von Scherr added another league record to her list with a win in the 100-yard freestyle.

DEL Golf Finals:

DEL golf finals finished up at the Classic Club in Palm Desert Thursday. Trinity Hernandez of Shadow Hills, a former Student-Athlete of the Week, is the girls individual champion, winning by a total of 161, beating the field by four strokes. On the boys side, senior Chris Wardrup and Palm Desert absolutely dominated. Wardrup is the boys individual champion, winning by a huge 10 shots. Seven of the top 9 boys golfers were from PD.

CIF-SS Tennis:

The first round of the boys CIF-SS tennis playoffs were held Thursday and it was a tough go for our local programs.

D1: Palm Desert 6, Ayala 12

D2: Xavier Prep 5, Santa Margarita 13

D2: Palm Springs 1, M.L. King 17

D4: Coachella Valley 4, Arrowhead Christian 14

DVL Baseball:

The Indio Rajahs are Desert Valley League Champions in baseball. The Rajahs defeated Banning Thursday to clinch the title, improving to 12-0 in DVL play. It's a perfect sendoff for longtime head coach Mark Brenner, who's retiring at the end of the season after 14 seasons. Indio ends the season with two more games against Desert Hot Springs.