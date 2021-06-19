“Coachella Coaching” program offers variety of local competitive sports opportunities

Sports

Coachella Youth Golf teed off this week with its inaugural event at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta. It's a new program aimed to provide young golfers competitive playing opportunities throughout the Coachella Valley.

The non-profit organization is hosting multi-day stroke play events all summer at various local courses.

And it's not just youth golf. There are multiple different programs under what's called the "Coachella Coaching" umbrella.

There's aquatics, track club, the Coachella Golf Guild launching this fall and even speed golf. The Coachella Golf Guild will provide performance-based coaching for individuals and families.

Speed golf, which is a passion of co-founder OD Vincent's, combines score and speed through the course. Competitors will play 18 holes while completing an over 4-mile run in 60 to 90 minutes.