Palm Desert alum Desirae Krawczyk wins 2nd Grand Slam at Wimbledon

Desirae Krawcyk, a graduate of Palm Desert High School and former tennis star for the Aztecs, is a two-time Grand Slam champion.

She and her partner Neal Skupski of Great Britain won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old has now won back-to-back Grand Slams in mixed doubles. She won her first with partner Joe Salisbury at the French Open last month.

It was actually Salisbury and his partner Harriet Dart on the other side this time. Krawczyk and Skupski defeated Salisbury and Dart 6-2, 7-6 in the final to win the Wimbledon title.