Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship

Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA championship.

The Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to finish off the series in front of a raucous Milwaukee crowd.

MILWAUKEE CAN SENSE IT ⏳ pic.twitter.com/CMjq0gceH4 — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021

65,000 fans outside the arena.



17,000 strong inside.



Milwaukee is ready for Game 6 🦌 pic.twitter.com/PW4mqd5UOe — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the game, notching 50 points and 13 rebounds in 42 minutes.

This is the Bucks first championship since 1971 when they were led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.