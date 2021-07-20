Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 8:48 PM
Published 8:42 PM

Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship

NBA

The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA championship.

The Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to finish off the series in front of a raucous Milwaukee crowd.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the game, notching 50 points and 13 rebounds in 42 minutes.

This is the Bucks first championship since 1971 when they were led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content