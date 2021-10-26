Student Athlete of the Week – Daimon Pine

"He’s the definition of a student-athlete," said Rancho Mirage head coach L.D. Matthews.

"At practice, it’s like having another coach out there," said defensive line coach RK Carrick.

"This team wouldn’t be the same without Daimon," said senior Adrian Gutierrez.

Rancho Mirage has itself a difference-maker. Daimon Pine.

As a senior defensive end and two-year varsity starter, Daimon is simple. He loves to make plays and represent the culture of the Rattlers.

“I’m just here to help lead the team to wins and help bring the atmosphere back,” said Daimon Pine. “We are a young team. So I’m here to help build it up for the younger years. I’m just here to be a leader really.”

A leader he is. Daimon’s presence is a key piece to not only this Rattler defense, but also the program.

“Lot of kids look up to him, he’s a great leader for our younger players. But for even for students that go to school. He’s a very humbled guy,” said Matthews. “But when he gets on that field he’s fierce. And he’s competitive and you’ll remember number eight.”

“Definition of a team player,” said fellow defensive end Adrian Gutierrez. “He’s really the key to the defense and the d-line and the team. He’s a great team player and always motivating and bringing up people.”

Daimon says there’s no other place he’d rather be. This is a place he grew up in. Four years of growth and in those four years he learned that tackling and defense wasn’t his only way to help the team. Rancho Mirage needed his leg.

“I don’t even know to be honest with you. My freshman year we needed a punter and I guess I could kick and I guess I was good at it,” said Pine.

Good at it enough where school history was made.

“I remember it was against Xavier and we were backed up and we needed a good punt,” said Pine. “He snapped the ball and I punted it and sure enough it just kept rolling and rolling.”

Rolling to a school-record 76 yards! Not bad for a d-lineman. Just another reason why Daimon is special.

“He competes not only on the field but in his classes. He’s a great leader and a captain of a young team that we have. He’s a great addition to our program,” said Matthews.

