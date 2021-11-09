Student Athlete of the Week – Attalia Cano

Attalia Cano is one of the best senior wrestlers in the state, and we have her right here in our valley.

A Shadow Hills Knight, she comes from a black belt background.

But wrestling has taken over.

"I knew I liked it but I didn’t love it yet," said Cano. "Something just clicked my junior and senior year and I said you know what, I love wrestling I want to go to college for this. I want to continue this and I want this to be a big part of my life."

And it has.

Attalia has improved every year of high school and is a problem for her opponents on the mat. She is taking the Shadow Hills program to a whole new level.

"A 4.0 student-athlete that doesn’t care about herself," said girls wrestling Head Coach Jody Davis on what kind of person Cano is. "She talks to the team every single day, checking in on their grades checking in with me to pull grades. Having study halls."

She doesn’t just talk the talk, Attalia performs and wins. She wants to be the best. But she also has a bigger goal. She helps coach the JV team on her own time not because someone asked, but because she knows the difference she can make.

"So I come in and I help because I know when I started there were only seven of us. And now there are so many girls and I want to give them the same opportunity to learn and to grow," said Cano. "And my end goal is to make them better than me so that was they can achieve their goals as well."

Attalia gets it.

Her journey is bigger than wrestling. She is making a difference in younger girl lives and this might be her last year at Shadow Hills - but her future, that’s the exciting part.

"Wrestling no doubt, but just the person she is going to be," said Davis. "I can’t wait 10 - 15 years down the road. I have no idea where it will be but I know without a doubt it’s going to be something amazing."

If you know a future student-athlete of the week and want to nominate someone, please contact Sports Director Blake Arthur or Bailey Arredondo.