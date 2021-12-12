Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosts USA Pickleball National Championships

The USA Pickelball National Championships were in full swing at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this week, and championship Sunday was a sight to see.

Call it, Pickleball Paradise.

These weren't just casual players, these were the best in the world competing for gold medals.

"Two huge factors because this is the biggest pickleball tournament in the world," said Stu Upson USA Pickleball CEO. "The fact that we can have this at this unbelievable facility, obviously the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is best known for tennis. But they have embraced pickleball. And for our players to come here and experience this, they can't find this anywhere else in the world."

With how rapid pickleball is rising the demand is there. Especially for all ages.

To have this magnitude of a tournament in our desert is huge.

"It's amazing. Literally, the garden is three miles from my home. To have this tournament, the National Championships here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden - at this storied venue. It's something that is so much bigger than pickleball is," said Indian Wells resident and pro player Kim Jagd. "We are very fortunate to have the National Championships here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden."

"We always watched the greatest tennis players come to play at Indian Wells at this beautiful venue. So just happy to share pickleball on this court as well," said gold medalist Riley Newman. "My sister and I won mixed doubles here last night and Tyson and I took it today. So happy to be here and a gold medalist. Love it."