Tiger returns to golf, competes with son Charlie at the PNC Championship

After not knowing earlier this year if Tiger Woods would play golf again, let alone walk, he made his triumphant return for the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

One of the great events of the years where pro's and former pro's compete with their child. This was Tiger's second time playing with his son Charlie.

https://twitter.com/PNCchampionship/status/1472751253470027780?s=20

But we're not sure who was teaching who.

Charlie played incredible and had numerous moments where he played exactly like his Dad.

https://twitter.com/GolfChannel/status/1472661810528587776?s=20

Team Woods made 11 straight birdies on the last 12 holes and came in second place at (-25).

Team Daly won the title shooting (-27).

https://twitter.com/ChampionsTour/status/1472675151510753280?s=20

Tiger quoted at the end of the round that through all the pain and rehab, today made it "all worth it."