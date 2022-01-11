Student Athlete of the Week – Hailey Printz

Hailey Printz is a senior standout for the La Quinta Blackhawks. She has risen in the program to one of their most valuable pieces on and off the field.

"She’s one of those players that every coach wants to have on her team because she commands and the other players follow as well," said La Quinta head coach Jorge Meza.

"She’s always pushing herself to the limits and the best she can do," said assistant coach Javier Rivera. "She’s always trying to take charge and help other girls as well. So that’s a plus for her. Wherever she goes I know she will be successful at whatever she does."

Hailey has played a big part in the Blackhawks winning 9 games thus far, but she says this season means much more than just wins. This is one last ride with her soccer family.

"I definitely think it’s the bonds I have with my teammates," said Printz. "I grew up playing with most of these girls out here so I think that’s probably my biggest thing. The team and environment that they bring."

This LQ team is tight.

"Appreciate everything she does, she is a hard worker since I’ve had her. She’s learned so much and is always willing to keep learning and exceed in what she does. A great person on the field and off the field as well," said Rivera.

Hailey is looking forward to the rest of her soccer season and only a few games left here in league play before potential playoffs for LQ. She’s looking to go out on a bang and she also confirmed that she is going to be heading to Penn State next year. Congratulations Hailey, can’t wait to keep up with you and your journey.

