Student Athlete of the Week – Emmi Von Scherr

"Oh, she is an amazing athlete," said La Quinta swimming head coach Stephanie Henderson. "Amazing person."

Emmi Von Scherr is a senior at La Quinta and is a triple threat to the athletic program. One of their top runners, accomplished swimmers, and water polo standouts. In other words, a natural-born athlete.

"Ever since I was little I always have been a runner and swimmer. I’ve always been an active person so I always knew athletics was going to be a part of my life," said Emmi Von Scherr.

And she was right. Emmi’s talent has led her to, Westpoint.

Emmi confirmed exclusively to News Channel 3 that she has accepted an offer to run track and cross country for the black knights.

"It’s always been my number one school," said Von Scherr. "I haven’t really talked about it too much because I like keeping things down low. I’m not the type of person that says a bunch of stuff. But it’s always been something in mind and then they reached out junior year and that’s when it started to get really serious."

Emmi will become the first-ever student from La Quinta high school to enroll at West Point.

"To be the first she is going to represent us, her family, this community very very well," said La Quinta principal Dr. Wilson. "I could not be happier for her. She is definitely breaking some ground here."

"It’s really amazing that I’ve been her coach for four years now, she’s matured so much and is such an amazing person. I’m just really happy for her in where she is going after this," said Henderson.

Emmi’s is surely leaving a legacy at LQ. But her future could leave even more of an imprint on this world.

"I could easily see referring to her as president Von Scherr," said Dr. Wilson. "She has that kind of gift in that people will follow her. They will believe in her ability to lead and she has this compassion about her that will allow her to do what she naturally wants to do. Which is to serve."

"I worked very hard for this. So I do feel relief that what I worked for paid off," said Von Scherr.

If you know a future student-athlete of the week and want to nominate someone, please contact Sports Director Blake Arthur or Bailey Arredondo.