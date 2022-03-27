Rancho Mirage native’s Drew Hayduke and Brody Nejedly set to compete in Easter Bowl

When it comes to junior tennis, the Easter Bowl is at the top of the list.

This week the 54th edition of the event serves up in the Coachella Valley and we have two local players featured in the Boys' 16 field.

Rancho Mirage native's Drew Hayduke and Brody Nejedly.

Hayduke, ranked #99 nationally, says he loves the opportunity to compete against the best in his backyard.

"It's nice and refreshing. You don't have to go on a plane and stay in a hotel and get in at 1 AM a day before," said Hayduke. "You can just wake up and leave your own house and play at the courts you always play at and then go straight to the tournament. It is a nice advantage."

Both Hayduke and Nejedly grew up grinding around the valley, specifically the Palm Desert Civic Center. But the Easter Bowl brings their toughest challenge yet, competing against the best tennis talent in the country.

"It is really cool because a lot of the time you have to travel to the national tournaments and it's nice and convenient to have it in my backyard because I can sleep in my own bed and just go to the tournament in the morning," said Nejedly.

"I am trying to feel as confident as I can. I don't want to set a goal as to what round I want to get. I just want to do my best and see how far I get," said Hayduke.

This tournament has catapulted numerous hall of fame tennis careers such as John McEnroe, Tracy Austin and Andy Roddick. Most recently, 2015 Easter Bowl champion, Taylor Fritz.

For live streaming and more information visit here.