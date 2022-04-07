Local Legend: Palm Desert baseball retires Darol Salazar’s jersey after 36 years of coaching

"It's not often in today's world we find so much longevity, and it is not often we find a man like coach Salazar," said Palm Desert principal Dennis Zink.

After 36 years, the only baseball coach Palm Desert has ever known is set to retire following this season. Darol Salazar has been the staple of Aztec baseball for over three decades.

"I appreciate these guys," said Salazar. "Every time you step on this field it's a great day."

Darol Salazar



-2 CIF titles

-21 League titles

-685+ career wins

-36 years at Palm Desert



Salazar is leaving following this season, but his jersey will be retired forever.

"It's in my blood forsure," said Salazar.

On Thursday Palm Desert retired number 32 and honored Salazar on senior night in front of faculty, family, fellow coaches, and players.