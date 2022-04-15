Indio wins DVL title in 7-0 win over rival CV

Coachella isn't the only party out in the east valley. The Lady Rajahs clinched the DVL league title on Friday in a dominating 7-0 win over rival Coachella Valley in Thermal.

DVL 🏆🥎➡️ @Rajah_Softball



Congratulations to the Lady Rajahs on clinching league! 7-0 over CV, first DVL team to shutout CV. Freshman Alyssa Grinstead 7 IP 1 hit 13 Ks! Talent from top to bottom in Rajah🔵! @Mrs21Rodriguez @IHSRajahs @Indio_Rajahs @BlakeArthur24 @KESQ pic.twitter.com/qGEjgJqS5p — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 16, 2022

Indio scored five runs in the second inning and was led on the mound by freshman Alyssa Grinstead.

Grinstead pitched all seven innings, allowed one hit, and had 13 strikeouts.

"It is very exciting and I am so happy that we could bring it for our seniors and everyone worked so hard together. I love to play and I love the energy," said Grinstead.

"Its been such a long time since Indio has been a DVL champ. These girls have worked so hard and they deserve it. They played the game I expected them to play," said head coach Jerri Schlickenmayer.

A DVL 🥎 title on the line for @Rajah_Softball - but they have to get through Coachella Valley to do so! These two teams always put on a show! Highlights / Reax tonight on @KESQ @Mrs21Rodriguez @IHSRajahs @CvHigh pic.twitter.com/9kSJVhfW09 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) April 15, 2022

The Lady Rajahs are the first DVL team to shutout CV this season.

"It feels amazing, we have been working so hard these past couple of months as a team and we have grown so much together," said senior Amaya Rodriguez. "Its going to be my first and last time winning DVL with this team, but it feels really good."