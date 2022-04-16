Brandun Lee stays perfect (25-0), DEF. Ochoa in UD

La Quinta's Brandun Lee continues his quest to be a world champion by defeating Zachary Ochoa in an impressive unanimous decision at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

He wasn’t @ringmagazine's 2021 Prospect of the Year for no reason 👀@Brandun_Lee earns an impressive UD win over Ochoa to stay unbeaten.#LeeOchoa #ButaevStanionis pic.twitter.com/vqJ2O5fuvk — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 16, 2022

Lee and Ochoa went the distance, but Lee looked dominant from the start. This was Lee's first time going 10 rounds.

Ochoa has never been KO'd and stayed on defense for a majority of the fight. Lee had his father Bobby Lee there with him in the ring as he does every fight.

The Lee camp checked off another box, but their goals are much higher up on the boxing mountain.