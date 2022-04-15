Born to Box: La Quinta’s Brandun Lee enters ring undefeated at AT&T Stadium



Boxing is bred in the Coachella Valley and Brandun Lee is a clear example. The La Quinta fighter has yet to lose in the ring (24-0) and has 22 knockouts. This Saturday Lee will fight on his biggest stage yet against Zachary Ochoa at AT&T stadium in Arlington Texas.

"I’m not approaching this fight any different from the last ones," said Lee. "This is just another day in the office. I’m looking at this fight - eat or starve, death before dishonor."

Lee is lethal inside the ropes, and keeps getting better, and better, and better. Brandun was built for this. It's in his blood.

"I was born into this sport. My older brother used to box, my uncles used to box, my grandfather used to box," said Lee.

Lee is dialed in to keep his undfeated record alive.

"Fly in on Tuesday, on Wednesday I have a media workout. I’m gonna do a workout again in the afternoon and then go get lunch and then workout again in the evening. Maybe do some yoga and then wake up on Thursday and relax and get ready for weigh-in on Friday," said Lee.

But practice makes perfect. Lee has leaned on the new Diaz brothers gym in Indio where he spars and trains.

Mr. Joel Diaz himself has loved every second of it.

"Brandun Lee is a great kid he has a lot of potential," said Joel Diaz. "He will be a world champion."

"He works hard, he has a good mindset, and that’s very important. Every fight for him a step closer to a world title, and him being here coming in and using my gym for sparring is great because I see his improvement every time," said Diaz.

"Unified world champion, I’m gonna move up to the next weight class and become a world champion there," said Lee.

"I’m always more than happy to help him because that kid deserves it, he’s a great kid, very thankful and appreciates everything," said Diaz.

"They can expect fireworks, I go in there and give people a show. Give the people what they want," said Lee. "Knockouts."

Lee Pledges Donation to Hunter Lopez Memorial Building

Following Saturday's fight, Lee will donate to La Quinta high school and the memorial building for fallen soldier Hunter Lopez. Full Story here.