La Quinta’s Brandun Lee pledges donation for Hunter Lopez memorial building at LQHS

Next Saturday Brandun Lee, one of the best up-and-coming boxers, will enter the ring in the biggest fight of his career next week the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

News Channel 3 visited with Lee during his last sparring day at the Diaz Brothers gym in Indio and discovered that Lee is fighting not only to keep his perfect (24-0, 22 KOs) record alive but also for our community.

Lee says he will be honoring fallen Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez by donating proceeds from his upcoming fight in Lopez's honor.

"I'm always giving back to the community. Rest in peace Hunter Lopez. I will be donating to his building that they will be putting up at La Quinta high school," said Lee.

Lopez was one of 13 U.S. Servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an Afghanistan airport in August 2021. Lopez, 22, was a Coachella Valley native who graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

Hunter Lopez

Lee and Lopez were at La Quinta High School during the same time period. Lee says it's only right to honor a hero like Lopez.

"Hunter was a very young and great young man and it's sad. So I am looking forward to donating to that," said Lee.

Lee will fight Zachary Ochoa on April 16th at AT&T stadium in the 140-pound junior welterweight division.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

His family also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/