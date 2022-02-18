La Quinta’s Brandun Lee on the undercard of Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas fight at AT&T Stadium

We now know when the undefeated Coachella Valley resident Brandun Lee will fight next, Jerry World.

22-year-old Lee, a junior welterweight will fight on the undercard of the Errol Spence Jr-Yordenis Ugas welterweight unification fight on April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The La Quinta native comes into his next fight with a 24 and 0 record. 22 of his wins have been by knockout.

He is fresh off his latest knockout win, taking down Juan Heraldez (16-2-1) in his big SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING debut on Dec. 11.

Who is Lee's next opponent?

29-year-old Zachary Ochoa of Brooklyn will take on Lee. Ochoa comes into this fight with 21 wins and 2 losses.

Ochoa last fought in Feb. 2021, losing by split decision. Ochoa was recently injured in a car crash in January that forced his to withdraw from his originally scheduled fight in February.

Prospect of the Year

Lee had a big 2021, winning Ring Magazine's Prospect of the Year.

"Brandun Lee fought three times for a total of 11 rounds in 2021. It wasn’t a lot of ring time, but his performances cemented his reputation as one of the best young prospects in boxing," writes Ring Magazine's Anson Wainwright

“Lee is still very young, but by the end of 2022, I’d expect him to have faced a legitimate top-10 contender at 140 pounds,” Showtime boxing analyst Steve Farhood told Ring Magazine.

Ring Magazine magazine has been in publication since 1922 and has named boxing's Prospect of the Year since 1983. Lee joins some of the sport's biggest names, including Mark Breland (1984), Mike Tyson (1985), and Anthony Joshua (2014).

Lee spoke with News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur ahead of his last fight. Check it out and learn more about the up-and-coming boxing star.

