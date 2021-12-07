La Quinta’s Brandun Lee looking to stay unbeaten, fights Saturday in Los Angeles

"Once I smell blood, it's game over."

22-year-old La Quinta native Brandun Lee is a rising star in the sport of boxing, boasting a perfect 23-0 record that includes 21 knockouts.

Fighting as a junior welterweight, the next challenge for Lee is Juan Heraldez (16-1-1).

This fight is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson and will be broadcast LIVE on SHOWTIME PPV.

"Words can't even describe how excited I am. Carson's only an hour and a half away. I'm looking forward to showcasing my talent in front of hundreds to millions of people," said Brandun Lee.

The 22-year-old Lee comes in confident, riding a streak of 14 straight knockout victories.

"My only prediction is to win," said Lee.

All he knows is winning so far but he wants it to continue. Winning is what drives Lee every time he gets in the ring.

"The competitive side of me is what really motivates me. There's something about boxing, that one on one, that man on man, there's something about winning that all goes together," said Lee.

Lee will look to continue his streak on Saturday, all while enjoying the opportunity to fight close to home.

"I know at least 500 people from the valley should be there. I'm just super grateful for all the support and come Saturday night, it's going to be one to remember," said Lee.