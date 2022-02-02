EXCLUSIVE: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

On August 26, 2021, Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Friends and servicemembers told the Lopez family that Hunter and a fellow Marine were trying to save two little girls in the crowd of 10,000 people when the blasts took place. While the two Marines moving the two young girls to safety, two suicide bombings went off. Hunter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a military compound where he was later pronounced dead.

Watch: Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Hunter was devoted to serving others. Before joining the Marine Corps, he served as a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Scout from 2014-2017, where he obtained the rank of Captain. In his four years with the Marine Corps, he was part of the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Company A, 5th Platoon. He was most recently a member of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Golf Company, 1st Platoon, 3rd squad.

Hunter was devoted to serving others and perfecting himself in order to be the best Explorer and Marine possible.

"Whether at work or at home, Hunter strived for perfection, seeking knowledge and experience from those he respected and admired. When on leave, Hunter enjoyed being around family and friends and sharing his experiences with everyone. He lived life to the fullest and was often the reason why family and friends would bend over backwards to get together when he was around." - Riverside County Sheriff's Department

News of Hunter's passing prompted tributes and memorials from local leaders, schools, and many members of the community.

The Lopez family has deep ties to the Coachella Valley. Hunter was born in Palm Springs, grew up in Indio, and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.









Hunter Lopez

Hunter is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity.

His parents are both members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. His father is Riverside County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Herman Lopez, who previously served as Police Chief for La Quinta and Captain of the Thermal Station. His mother is Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy and RSA Board Vice President Alicia Lopez.

Hunter and Herman Lopez

The Lopez Family

Hunter's parents spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut for their first sit-down interview.

"We're still coping. We're still trying to get by and feel our way through," Herman Lopez told Daut.

Alicia added, "Thank goodness for people's prayers, and the love that they have shown us. Because honestly without that, I don't think I'd be able to get out of bed."

His parents are sharing Hunter's story, sharing how they are remembering him, and revealing more about how he died saving lives. Watch the special interview Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

