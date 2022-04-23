Road Runners Rolling: COD tennis wins state team title, baseball beats SBVC 3-0

What a time to be a Road Runner. COD athletics had themselves a day with a dominating tennis performance and win on the diamond over a conference rival.

On the tennis court COD was up north at Bakersfield Racquet Club for the CCCAA State Team Final. The Runners cruised by American River college 9-0 to win the state title.

3-0 in doubles and 6-0 in singles.

Head Coach Guy Fritz has led the Runners to another incredible season (17-0). Up next is Individual and Doubles State Championships on May 6 and 7th at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

BASEBALL

Also on Saturday at Ted Hamilton field the Road Runners beat San Bernardino Valley college, 3-0, to take the series and go up .5 games in the Inland Empire Athletic conference.

Lefty Kenny Keller pitched all 9 innings and had 9Ks.

"We just had a great team win today and all the energy that we needed," said Keller. "It was a lot of back and forth. Definitely a lot of choice words and name calling from them. Just had to wipe that and just stay focused on my team."

COD is done with conference play, but SBVC still has a three game set versus Cerro Coso College. If SBVC loses any one of their next three, COD are Co-Conference Champs.