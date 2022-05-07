Skip to Content
COD baseball survives and advances in CCCAA playoffs

On Saturday at Ted Hamilton field, COD needed to win back to back games to stay alive in the playoffs against Long Beach City.

The Roadrunners won game two, 12-5, behind a grand slam from Rancho Mirage alum Spencer Dickinson.

So a decisive game three followed thirty minutes after. COD was down by seven runs at one point but rallied back and forced the Vikings to extra innings.

Long Beach City walks COD with bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th and the Roadrunners win the series, 10-9!

Resilience and a clutch performance by the entire COD team. They played nearly 20 innings on Saturday to advance to the CCCAA Super Regional.

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

